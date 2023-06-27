Guwahati: In a joint operation, the Army along with the Assam Rifles and Manipur
Police recovered arms and ammunition from Imphal East district.
Seizures were made at the general area of Kairang Turel Mapal in Imphal East District of Manipur during the early hours of June 27.
During the search operation, two suspects were apprehended along with arms,
ammunition, and other war-like stores.
The recoveries included five weapons, two country-made weapons, a large quantity of mixed ammunition, and other miscellaneous war-like stores.
The arrested persons along with the recovered items were handed over to Heingang police station of Imphal East district.
