Imphal: Taking a strong stand against the Manipur government’s ‘no-work-no-pay’ diktat for its one-lakh-strong workforce, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Tuesday said that the order was “unrealistic, insensitive, and malafide in intent”.

On Monday, chief minister N Biren Singh invoked the ‘no work no pay’ rules for the nearly 1 lakh employees across Manipur who did not attend office sans regularised leaves since the ethnic clashes started on May 3.

The ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities has already claimed more than 100 lives and injured over 300 others.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has been asked to furnish details of employees who were staying away from official work due to the prevailing situation in Manipur. The employees have been asked to furnish details like name, designation, EIN, present address to the GAD and the personnel department latest by June 28 so as to take appropriate necessary action.

The ITLF, however, alleged that the circular was an affront to the principles of equality, justice, and compassion that should guide the actions of any responsible administration.

While the tribal forum urged the Centre to advise the state administration to withdraw its “no work no pay” circular immediately, it also appealed the Central government to take immediate steps to provide justice, security, and rehabilitation, among others, to the affected tribal communities in Manipur.

According to the ITLF, the tribal communities, who constitute a portion of the state government’s workforce, have been subjected to “inhumane treatment in the Imphal valley and elsewhere and hunted like animals since May 3, 2023”.

“Their homes, properties, personal documents, and belongings have been looted and burned, leaving them without any means to return to work or their residence,” said the ITLF.

Highlighting some of the incidents during the crisis, ITLF said that Letminthang Haokip, a tribal tax assistant, was dragged out from his official quarter and burned alive along with his belongings. The Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, and the IRS Association mourned his tragic demise.

In its statement, the forum gave more examples of brutality experienced by the tribals since the clashes began in Manipur on May 3 this year.

“It is utterly insensitive for the Meitei-centric Manipur government to expect these traumatised individuals or their families to resume their duties in an environment where their safety and well-being cannot be guaranteed,” the ITLF added.

