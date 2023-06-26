Kohima: In its fight against HIV/AIDS in the state, Nagaland received its first HIV-1 viral load laboratory at the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima.

The lab was formally launched by Commissioner & Secretary to the department of Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) and Chairman of Nagaland State Aids Control Society (NSACS) on Monday.

Speaking at the launching, Sema said India, as a signatory to UN SDG, is committed to end the AIDS epidemic as a public health threat by 2030.

The launching of the state’s first HIV-1 Viral Load Lab at NIMSR Teaching Hospital (NHAK) marks a significant milestone for the state to ensure better treatment and care for the People Living with HIV (PLHIV) community, Sema said.

Nagaland has approximately 12,290 PLHIV who are receiving treatment and many more are unreached and untested, he said. The health officer informed that Nagaland records the second highest number of HIV positives in the country and the highest Antenatal Care in India, which becomes a huge challenge for the state.

He said that it is mandatory to undergo viral load testing at least once a year for those who are on treatment. If the viral load does not decrease, he said that it indicates that the person is not responding to the drug and therefore will need another line of treatment. In such cases, he said that it also helps doctors to prescribe correct treatment for PLHIVs.

Prior to the inauguration of the laboratory, he said that blood samples were sent outside the State to cities like Mumbai and Imphal.

He also mentioned that the state faced immense challenges in transporting blood samples outside the state during the pandemic. With the present law and order situation in Manipur, he said that Viral Load samples could not be sent to RIMS, Imphal for the past two months.

The new lab, he hoped, would be open on all working days and maintain confidentiality of the tests, and further work efficiently towards handling all Viral Load Testing for the state.

He congratulated project director Dr Akuo Sorhie and officials of NSACS for taking all the necessary measures and thanked NACO for providing the viral load machine for the state.

Dr. Akuo Sorhie, Director (M&E), in her keynote address, acknowledged NACO and said it was a breakthrough for the state.

Dr. Vibeituonuo M Sachu, principal director, H&FW said that the hassle faced by the patients would now be resolved, and that the health department would be able to provide quality and timely services for the people in need.

She requested those in charge of the laboratory to take proper care and make maximum use of the equipment.

Lanu Aier, president of NNP+, said that it is a dream come through that the laboratory is now in the state as the PLHIV community has been demanding it for over two decades.

The event was chaired by Dr. Vethihulu Vero, DD, CST, NSACS and the concluding remarks were given by Adeno Kenna-o, Deputy Director, Lab Services, NSACS.

Vikepu Tepa, Chaplain NHAK, said the dedicatory prayer of the Viral Load Lab and the viral load lab tour was conducted by Kezholeno Zao, technical officer, SRL, Kohima.

