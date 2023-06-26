Shillong: Over 100 cows have died in Meghalaya due to the highly infectious lumpy skin disease and over 8,000 animals have been infected by LSD so far, an official said on Sunday.
A veterinary health department official said over 28,500 cows have been vaccinated till date to contain the disease.
“The number of cows infected with lumpy skin disease (LSD) is 8,177 and 5,884 cows have recovered from the disease and 101 animals have died, as per records of the department,” a senior official of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department told PTI.
He said over 28,500 cows were given preventive vaccination for LSD and over 2,100 cows are at various stages of LSD infections.
The veterinary department official claimed that African swine fever in pigs is “contained” as of now with the disease claiming over 230 pigs across the state since January 2023.
The last pig that died due to the ASF was reported on June 2 from Ri-Bhoi district, he said.
Since the report of the infection, beef and pork consumption has gone down across the state.
