Kohima: Nagaland joined the nation-wide celebration of the first National Grassroots Football Day on Friday at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima, which coincided with the culmination of a three-day Grassroot Football Tournament organised by the Kohima District Football Association (KDFA) under the aegis of the Nagaland Football Association (NFA).

Speaking at the event, NFA president K Neibou Sekhose informed that the All India Football Federation (AIFF) had set aside the day to commemorate the birth anniversary of renowned Indian footballer and coach Pradeep Kumar Banerjee better known as PR Banerjee. Sekhose said that Banerjee was widely acclaimed as one of the finest footballers of the country and also holds the title of India’s top scorer.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

According to the AIFF, Grassroots Football lays the foundation of the sport with the primary aim to increase participation for children, youth, amateurs, veterans, those with physical disabilities, cerebral palsy, visually impaired and even the socially disadvantaged.

He said that grassroot football tournaments are part of the strategic roadmap, “Vision 2047” which targets to engage 35 million children between the ages of 4-12 by 2026 while taking that number to 100 million by 2047. The AIFF executive member informed that it has also launched the grassroot program logo for Blue Cubs, the flagship program that aims to establish a robust foundation for Indian Football.

Sekhose said that as Nagaland has 1,939 government schools out of which 44 were higher secondary schools while there are 730 private schools which contributes to about 4 lakh students of which 1.64 lakh are from government schools. To cover all the schools in the state phase-wise, he said that NFA would collaborate with the department of Youth Resources & Sports and education departments.

During AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey’s visit last year, the “Football for Schools” programme was also launched. Sekhose informed that NFA has plans to train one master trainer, 16 district trainers and one coach educator for all schools in the State to reach out to 2 lakh learners.

Meanwhile, as part of the first edition of the Grassroot Football Tournament, Kezekevi FC and Khelo India Centre Greenwood School Dimapur emerged as the winners of the Under-15 and Under-13 categories respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The tournament brought in children from across the state to compete in the U-10, U-13 and U-15 categories. A total of 30 teams and over 200 players participated in the first-of-its-kind event.

The much exciting final match of the U-15 category between Kezekevi FC and Young Challengers FC Medziphema was decided through a tie breaker after a draw with two goals each.

In the under-13 category, Khelo India Centre Greenwood School Dimapur (6-2) defeated Sechü Zubza FC in the final match and secured the champion’s position.

In the U-10 category, Khelo India Centre, IGS Kohima ‘A’ emerged as the champion while Children’s Club was placed in the second position.

The best player title of the tournament in the U-10 category was bagged by Zhothi Lohe from Children’s Club, in the U-13 to Meyielie Khrodi from Sechü Zubza FC, in the U-15 to Nouneser Thepa from Young Challengers FC Medziphema.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Winners of all the categories walked away with a cash prize of Rs 8,000 each along with certificates and trophies while the runners-up pocketed Rs 5,000 each along with certificates and trophies.

Also read: Nagaland: NPF leader Kuzholuzo Nienu opposes Uniform Civil Code

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









