Kohima: Hundreds of children, both male and female, took part in the one-day Olympic Day Run event organised by the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima.

The NOA media cell informed that the event witnessed an overwhelming participation of 434 enthusiastic individuals, showcasing their athletic prowess and commitment to sports.

Under the inspiring theme “Let’s Move”, the Olympic Day Run was held with the aim to promote the Olympic values of friendship, excellence, and respect, while encouraging physical activity and healthy living among participants of all ages.

“The event proved to be a remarkable success, reinforcing the spirit of unity and sporting enthusiasm within the community. The participants were divided into different age categories, with both girls and boys showcasing their talent and determination,” it said.

166 male and 268 female participants took part in the event in four categories- 4 years to below 6 years (9 female and 18 male); 6 years to below 9 years (30 female and 53 male); 9 years to below 13 years (79 female and 103 male); and 13 years to below 16 years (48 female and 94 male).

NOA said that the incredible turnout reflects the growing enthusiasm and passion for sports in Nagaland, and that it was thrilled to witness such active participation from

the community. The event brought together athletes, families, and sports enthusiasts, fostering a sense of camaraderie and celebration.

“We are immensely proud of the overwhelming response and participation in the Olympic Day Run,” said Abu Metha, Secretary General of the Nagaland Olympic Association. The event, he said, not only celebrates the Olympic values but also encourages individuals to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle.

NOA said that collective efforts of all have played a vital role in promoting sports and fostering a vibrant sporting culture in Nagaland.

