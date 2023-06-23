Guwahati: A new research has found that Joha rice, aromatic rice cultivated in Northeast is effective in lowering the bloodglucose and preventing diabetes onset and hence is an effective nutraceutical of choice in diabetes management.
Scientists at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), an autonomous institute of the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India explored the nutraceutical properties of aromatic Joha rice.
Joha is a short-grain winter paddy of Assam known for its significant aroma and noteworthy taste. The traditional claims are that the consumers of Joha rice have low incidence of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, but these needed scientific validation.
Joha rice got a GI tag in 2017. It is an indigenous rice class of Assam and is a special class of winter rice in cultivation over centuries and characterised by aromatic endosperm.
Rajlakshmi Devi along with Paramita Choudhury in their research explored the nutraceutical properties of aromatic Joha rice. Through in vitro laboratory analysis, they detected two unsaturated fatty acids viz., linoleic acid (omega-6) and linolenic (omega-3) acid.
These essential fatty acids (which human cannot produce) can help maintain various physiological conditions. Omega-3 fatty acid prevents several metabolic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer. Joha has also proved to be effective in lowering the blood glucose and preventing diabetes onset in diabetic rats.
The researchers also found that scented Joha rice has a more balanced ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 in comparison to the widely consumed non-scented variety. The ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 essential fatty acids (EFA) of required by human beings for maintaining the proper diet is around one. They have used this Joha rice to make rice bran oil, a patented product that they claim to be effective in diabetes management.
Besides, Joha rice is also rich in several antioxidants, flavonoids, and phenolics. Some of the reported bioactive compounds are oryzanol, ferulic acid, tocotrienol, caffeic acid, catechuic acid, gallic acid, tricin, and so on, each with reported antioxidant, hypoglycaemic and cardio-protective effects.
“The Joha rice varieties are genetically distinct from other classes of rice cultivated in Assam and elsewhere. A study on diversity analysis at DNA-level based on molecular markers clearly showed that Joha rice varieties were distinct from other rice varieties, as reflected in separate grouping from other varieties of Assam rice,” the report published in the Geographical Indications Journal had said. The Joha GI status is for 43 known varieties of the rice which exist in the region.
The GI Journal report said the uniqueness of Joha rice is attributed to particular climatic conditions prevalent in the area along with varietal characters and system of rice cultivation, adding to the best expression of aroma and flavour in the product. “The aroma of Joha rice is also considered to be distinctly different from Basmati rice,” it said.
