Kohima: The first review meeting in Nagaland on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan under chairpersonship of Special Secretary, Logistics Division, Department of Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) was held at the Secretariat Hall, Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

Commissioner & Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Kekhrievor Kevichusa welcomed all attendees and thanked Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary Logistics Division, DPIIT for accepting the invitation to conduct a workshop on GatiShakti.

Kevichusa informed that a state workshop on PM GatiShakti Integrated Master Plan for integration of 28 essential data layers was also conducted in July last year at Kohima where 10 departments attended the workshop.

On the status of the state, he said that a draft policy was formulated, and 22 departments out of 30, have submitted the layers, four are yet to submit and four were not applicable.

Nagaland government, he said, has submitted five projects to DPIIT worth Rs. 35.00 crore during the 8th Screening Committee meeting on Annual Action Plan held in September last year.

Five projects were approved by Screening Committee of DPIIT under SASCI scheme (PM Gati Shakti related Expenditure PART-II) and an amount of Rs. 28.45 crore was sanctioned by the DoE, Ministry of Finance which is currently under implementation.

He informed that the projects and sector/type approved under the scheme included development of nodes- three Modern Aggregation Centre at Longnak, Changtongya & Pfutsero, and one Warehouse cum Distribution Centre at Meluri, and Setting up of Gati Shakti Data Centre at Kohima.

Kevichusa appreciated the efforts made by the Government of India to improve connectivity and logistics for the State.

Chief Secretary, J. Alam during the meeting said that GatiShakti is a project which is very dear to the Prime Minister of India, and therefore it has been taken earnestly by the State of Nagaland. Alam said that some progress was made after the intervention of the government of India and that 22 Departments have provided layers and data till date.

Alam said that PM GatiShakti is not only about developing layers of data for planning purposes but also has many other aspects to it. He said that a number of projects have been sanctioned for the State of Nagaland and the projects are in good progress.

The CS said that Nagaland is taking baby steps towards attracting investors. He said that there is a good number of home-grown entrepreneurs, who have started their own businesses and that by giving them the right support and guidance, many of the entrepreneurs will grow faster.

He said that such a visit by the Ministry officials is an indicator of how much importance the Centre is giving to Nagaland. He thanked the Ministry for providing all the support to Nagaland.

Special Secretary, Logistics Division, DPIIT, Sumita Dawra, informed that an organic certification drive was taken up in the state and 15 chili farmers got certification for organic farming and another 15 farmers are in process of documentation.

Dawra said that the Nagaland government has requested to make the certification process easier for the farmers and so assured that the Ministry will work on it as soon as possible. She also said with the certification, farmers will get easier access to markets in Europe.

She said that issues regarding logistic support to production units located in far flung villages were sought as the distance adds to the cost of the products.

The officer informed that an arrangement will be made at Dimapur Airport so that custom clearance will be made easier. Uraan scheme connectivity and the Kisan rail wagon can be attached to the railway services which will help in the movement of the products, she observed.

GatiShakti, she said, maps warehouses and so suggested the Government of Nagaland to map areas where there are high productions along the village, districts and National roads. If such roads can be mapped, she assured that the Centre will help in the connectivity and assist in the production of the goods.

Dawra said that the Government of Nagaland should prioritize industrial areas. She said that key officers should be sensitized and present GatiShakti approach to the Deputy Commissioners.

Presentation on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and way forward was delivered by Dr. Jivisha Joshi, Deputy Secretary, DPIIT. Joshi gave the basic concept of PM GatiShakti and on how the government approach is for integrated and holistic planning, multimodal connectivity to various economic zones, improving logistics efficiency.

She said that PM GatiShakti is for revolutionizing the planning process by replacing subjective decision making with objective data-based decisions, technology driven planning and faster and cost-efficient implementation. She also said that it will expedite in land acquisition and clearance, minimizing the ecological impact.

GatiShakti is a National Master Plan launched by the Indian government in October 2021. The plan aims to streamline critical infrastructure projects, including roads, railways, ports, airports, and telecom, and reduce logistics costs.

