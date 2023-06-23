Guwahati: Recognizing the need for comprehensive development in the agricultural sector, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma led government has initiated measures to uplift farmers and communities dependent on agribusiness and allied activities in Meghalaya.

Under ‘Mission Mode Project’, over 1 lakh households have benefited through collective marketing centers, integrated village cooperative societies, farmers markets, processing centers and many more, a release from the Mission said.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Meghalaya is a major producer of spices, including niche varieties such as Lakadong turmeric, bird’s eye chilly, King chilly, and Lakadong turmeric which is one of the finest varieties of turmeric in the world. The turmeric has a curcumin content ranging from 7-12% and is grown exclusively in the West Jaintia Hills region of the State.

Due to the high curcumin content, it is widely sought after for use in the food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. There has been an increase in production of Lakadong turmeric by 70% since 2018 in the state.

The diverse agroclimatic zones of Meghalaya were utilized by the state government to establish the State Spice Mission to increase spice production and farmer income under the project. During the initial phase of the mission, spices such as large cardamom, small cardamom, black pepper, cinnamon, and vanilla were acquired. Additionally, the experimental planting of lavender and thyme was also undertaken under the project.

Ginger, a staple spice in Indian households, has been a part of Meghalaya’s crucial trade to the nation and the state accounts for around 3% of India’s total ginger production, with approximately 40,000 farmers cultivating ginger across 10,000 hectares of land.

However, despite the substantial area dedicated to ginger cultivation, productivity in Meghalaya has been on the decline. To offer some remedy and rectify this impasse this productivity gap and empower farmers engaged in ginger production, the Ginger Mission was launched.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

A budget of Rs. 121 crores has been allocated for the programme’s implementation from 2022 to 2025. The mission focuses on building a market-oriented value chain for ginger, expanding its cultivation area, establishing processing units, providing training, and creating marketing linkages. Furthermore, efforts will be made to process ginger into higher-value products for applications in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. The mission aims to enhance farmers’ livelihoods and ensure they have access to better markets for their produce.

Similarly, beekeeping holds a deep-rooted significance in the social-ecological fabric of Meghalaya and continues to be practiced as a traditional livelihood activity. In order to create a sustainable support structure for beekeepers, the state government launched the Apiculture Mission, which has now entered its second phase, known as Apiculture Mission 2.0.

Over the course of the first phase of the initiative, training on modern beekeeping practices and value chain development was provided to over 4,000 individuals, including traditional beekeepers, feral colony catchers, and local youth.

Additionally, more than 18,000 bee boxes and necessary equipment were distributed to the trained individuals. The second phase of the Apiculture Mission aims to further strengthen the beekeeping industry in the state by providing advanced training and technology, establishing more honey processing and packaging units, and promoting the use of honey as a healthy alternative to sugar. It targets the welfare of over 5,000 beekeepers through employment generation and enterprise promotion.

As part of this initiative, an Integrated Bee Development Centre was also established to serve as a training facility and demonstration unit for honey processing, quality control, and value addition.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The Meghalaya Aroma Mission was also initiated in 2019 to increase the cultivation of aromatic plants such as lemongrass, citronella, mentha, vetiver, geranium, and patchouli with the objective to cultivate aromatic plants on approximately 1,000 hectares of predominantly degradable land. This is to put an emphasis on value addition and market links for essential oils.

Identifying the untapped potential of jackfruit cultivation, the state government also developed a comprehensive strategy for promoting economic prosperity through the Jackfruit mission. Approximately 80,000 farmers will have the opportunity to generate an additional source of income for their households. A collaborative effort with the State Resource Centre for Jackfruit, ICAR-KVK (CARD) in Kerala has been established by the state government to bring valuable expertise and knowledge to the state.

As part of the initiative, “Jackfruit Mela” was held in July 2022, to bring together various Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and jackfruit entrepreneurs who showcased their value-added products derived from jackfruit.

With innovative approaches and collaboration with experts, it claimed that Meghalaya is set to become a frontrunner in sustainable agriculture, harnessing its natural advantages and nurturing its thriving ecosystems.

Also read: Meghalaya: PA Sangma stadium partially collapses; probe ordered

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









