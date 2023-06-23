Shillong: At least 14 children fell ill after consuming wild mushroom in a remote village in West Khasi Hills district, officials said on Friday.

The children of Mawpat village had gone to a nearby jungle to collect wild mushroom and consumed it on June 20 evening, they said.

Mawpat village is located 136 km west of the state capital Shillong and is near Wahkaji town in the district.

The 14 children were taken to the primary health centre at the village on June 20 after they complained of severe vomiting, a senior district official told PTI.

The next day they were shifted to the community health centre. Eleven of them were later discharged, the official said.

According to the official, the condition of the three other children is stable and they will be discharged soon.

Officials from the Food Standards and Safety Authority of India have also rushed to the village to collect the samples of the wild mushroom and get it tested, he said.

