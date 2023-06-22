Kohima: In a first in Nagaland, Grassroot Football Tournament (GFT) for children in three categories, including Under-10, Under-13 and Under-15, began at the IG Stadium in Kohima on Wednesday, organised by Kohima District Football Association (KDFA) under the aegis of Nagaland Football Association (NFA).

The tourney brought together young players from across the State to compete in the sport. The three-day tournament will conclude on Thursday coinciding with the ‘Grassroots Day’ which falls on June 23, initiated by All India Football Federation (AIFF).

A total of 30 teams are competing at the ongoing tournament in the three categories including 15 teams for U-15 (7 a-side), 11 teams for U-13 (5 a-side) and four teams for U-10 (5 aside mix-gender).

Director of Youth Resources & Sports, Kethosituo Sekhose, who graced the inaugural event praised the initiative. He stressed on the significance of teaching and grooming young players to grow up to become better athletes.

He hoped that the young players would one day grow to represent the state and the country in football.

The sports officer shared that KDFA made the right move in building players from the grassroot level to improve the quality of the sport in the state.

The event, he observed, would go down as a moment in history for the players in Nagaland. He also encouraged the young players to play in true sportsmanship.

Earlier, KDFA president, M Matthew Yhome, informed that the AIFF had envisioned such an event targeting the Olympics. He disclosed that NFA was also giving out its full support towards the event.

The inaugural was chaired by KDFA executive member, Pudil Tsükrü, invocation was pronounced by CRC Pezielietsie, pastor, Letuolie Pienyü.

A special number was presented by Keneisenuo (Amenda) Sorhie.

Sponsors for the tournament includes cash prize for U-10 by Kohima Hotel & Restaurant Union, cash prize for U-13 by Gem Paint Station Merhülietsa Kohima, U-15 by Fish Dealers Kohima, tournament trophies by Global Sports Kohima and tournament balls by Sports Paradise Kohima.

On Wednesday, Khelo India Center IGS Kohima emerged as the winner in the U-10 category beating Children’s Club via a tiebreaker in the final match.

While in the U-13 category, Sechü Zubza FC beat Ignite Junior Phesama (6-2) in the first semi final match and Khelo India Centre, Greenwood School Dimapur defeated New Market FC Academy (6-0) in the second semifinal match.

In the lead up to the semifinal for group-A, Sechü Zubza defeated Elite FC Kohima and T.Khel Warriors while Ignite Junior Phesama beat G-Rio School Kohima which had earlier defeated Young Kickers.

While in group-B, KIC Greenwood School Dimapur defeated A Yhome FC Junior and KIC IGS Kohima while New Market FC Academy beat Challenger Club Chiephobozou Town.

The final match for the U-13 category between Sechü Zubza FC and KIC Greenwood School Dimapur will be played on June 23.

The U-15 categories matches will begin on the second day of the tournament from 8:30 a.m. onwards.

