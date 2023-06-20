New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said Vietnam is an important pillar of India’s Act East policy and a key partner of the country’s Indo-Pacific Vision.

Welcoming Vietnamese Defence Minister General Phan Van Giang, who called on Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said the two countries share a rich history of civilisational and cultural linkages spanning over 2,000 years.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The president said Vietnam is an important pillar of India’s Act East policy and a “key partner of our Indo-Pacific Vision”, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Murmu said the India-Vietnam ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ has widened the range of bilateral collaboration including in defence and security cooperation, trade and investment relations, energy security, development cooperation, cultural and people-to-people relations.

She said bilateral defence cooperation is one of the strongest elements of the partnership.

The president said she was happy to note that India-Vietnam defence engagement spans a wide spectrum, including capacity building, industry cooperation, Peacekeeping, and joint exercises.

Also read: Arunachal: 4 new species of parasitoid wasps discovered in Siang Valley

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









