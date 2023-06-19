Tura: A head-on collision between two motorbikes coming from opposite directions near Garobadha in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills on Monday, killed one person and injuring two others.

The deceased was identified as Dechrang T Sangma (23), son of Karben A. Sangma, residents of Dengnakpara.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 1 pm on the Chimesenggre Bridge near Garobadha. The victim’s two-wheeler bearing registration number ML 14 8862, coming from the Garobadha side collided with the other bike AS 02 G 0343, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Immediately after the incident, a 108 ambulance was informed which reached the site and declared the death of the victim. The dead body of the 23-year-old was transferred to the Morgue at Ampati DM&HO.

The two injured persons have been identified as Jahangir (25), son of Abdul Hailim Sheikh, resident of Uttar Samarali in Assam. The pillion rider was identified as Minarul Islam (26) son of Mola Khowa from Dhubri Assam.

Both the injured are said to be in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at Tura Civil Hospital for further medical examination.

