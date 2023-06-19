Tura: A head-on collision between two motorbikes coming from opposite directions near Garobadha in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills on Monday, killed one person and injuring two others.
The deceased was identified as Dechrang T Sangma (23), son of Karben A. Sangma, residents of Dengnakpara.
According to the police, the incident took place at around 1 pm on the Chimesenggre Bridge near Garobadha. The victim’s two-wheeler bearing registration number ML 14 8862, coming from the Garobadha side collided with the other bike AS 02 G 0343, which was travelling in the opposite direction.
Immediately after the incident, a 108 ambulance was informed which reached the site and declared the death of the victim. The dead body of the 23-year-old was transferred to the Morgue at Ampati DM&HO.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The two injured persons have been identified as Jahangir (25), son of Abdul Hailim Sheikh, resident of Uttar Samarali in Assam. The pillion rider was identified as Minarul Islam (26) son of Mola Khowa from Dhubri Assam.
Both the injured are said to be in critical condition and are undergoing treatment at Tura Civil Hospital for further medical examination.
Also read: Govt preparing tendering process for 108 ambulance service: Meghalaya health min
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: 1 killed, 2 injured in West Garo Hills bike collision
- ASDMA issues 24hr alert for heavy rains, storms in Kamrup Metro
- India participates in multinational peacekeeping exercise in Mongolia
- SW monsoon advances into south Bengal; heavy rains to hit northern districts
- Stop violence or face consequences: Manipur CM warns people
- Mizoram: Locals repair power lines snapped by rain in 3 Mamit villages