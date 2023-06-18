Kohima: Exciting and closely contested final matches marked the closing of the three-day All Nagaland inter college basketball tourney on Friday in Dimapur. Kohima Science College and Immanuel College Dimapur emerged as the champions of the tournament in the women and men categories respectively.
The tournament was sponsored by the Department of Youth Resources and Sports, Government of Nagaland, and hosted by the Dimapur District Basketball Association (DDBA).
Through a release, DDBA informed that MLA and Advisor, Youth Resources and Sports, Keoshu Yimkhiung, graced the closing ceremony as the special guest and gave away the trophies.
The Kohima Science College (KSC) women’s team managed to scrape past favorites Sazolie College Kohima with a 32-28 win. KSC’s line of defense played a decisive factor in their win as the team rallied around Sosenteta who was adjudged the Most Valuable Player in the female category.
The 3-day tournament witnessed close contests from the very start and ended with a befitting final match for the men’s category played between Immanuel College and National Institute of Technology (NIT).
NIT was ahead for most part of the match, but Immanuel College refused to be bogged down. In the last quarter of the match, Immanuel College edged past NIT, but by the end of the regulation time, the scores were tied.
During an additional time of added five minutes, both teams looked exhausted, but Immanuel College didn’t waste shots and defended to deny NIT the win. The match ended at 85-81 in favor of Immanuel College. Visito Meyase emerged as the most valuable player in the male category.
The winners in both the Women’s and Men’s categories were awarded Rs 40,000 each with trophies and certificates. The runners-up bagged Rs 25,000 each with trophies and certificates.
Semi-finalists Tetso College and Unity College (Women’s), and SASRD and Oriental College (Men’s) went home with Rs 10,000 each. The MVPs were awarded Rs 10,000 each along with trophies and certificates.
The All Nagaland Inter College Basketball Tournament was officiated by Senior Referee Rajib Kumar Sarma and Rokky Routh of the Basketball Federation of India.
