Gangtok: Following incessant rains in Sikkim which cut off most parts of the State, over 2,500 tourists were left stranded in North Sikkim alone. Given the inclement weather, questions have arisen over tourist permits being issued amid such conditions.

When asked about permits given to tourists to visit restricted areas of Sikkim affected by the landslides, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Golay on Saturday assured, “Seeing the situation of the Monsoon, we will deliberate over issuing permits or restricting them until the weather gets better. We will decide on the permits a bit later.”

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

“Monsoon season has begun in Sikkim, talking specifically about landslide hit North Sikkim, Lachen and Lachung villages are connected till Chungthang town. Thereafter, there is another landslide (in Pegong), where our administration is working to ensure restoring connectivity,” he added.

The CM informed that students from Namchi College stranded in Lachung Village were also rescued. He assured that the state government is working to ensure that rescued persons are taken to their destination safely from the landslide-affected areas.

CM Golay assured that Sikkim is well prepared for the monsoonal rains and their effects such as landslides, flash-floods and disruption in connectivity. “Wherever the natural calamities have hit, our district administration is working to ensure that citizens and tourists do not face any problems,” he said.

Accordingly, when monsoon season arrives, he said that district administrations and governmental departments are always prepared. “Wherever problems are being noticed, the administration is working to solve the concern. We are prepared for the

Monsoon at a state level as well as in different district levels,” Golay said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On the death of a 90-year-old cattle herder in Rimbi, West Sikkim on Friday, the CM shared his condolences, saying, “I have consulted on the issue with the District Magistrate in Geyzing and whatever support is needed for the family of the deceased, the government will support them”.

Sikkim witnessed heavy torrential rains across the state on Friday, following which thousands of tourists were stranded due to the landslides and washing away of a bridge near Chungthang in North Sikkim.

Troops of the Trishakti Corps, Indian Army and personnel of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) swung into action and worked overnight amid heavy rains and inclement weather. These forces created a temporary crossing over the flash flood area to facilitate the rescue of tourists.

“Heavy torrential rains were witnessed across Sikkim on 16 Jun 2023. As a result of this, approximately 3500 tourists were stranded due to the landslides and washing away of a bridge near Chungthang in North Sikkim,” the Army said in a statement.

Officials from the Defence Ministry informed that the tourists were extended help to cross over the river and were provided with hot meals, tentage and medical support.

“Over 2,000 tourists have been rescued till 3 pm on Saturday,” officials confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Efforts are on to restore the road connectivity, while the evacuation of tourists would continue. Tents are being set up and medical aid posts have been set up. The tourists will be provided with all assistance until the route is cleared for their further journey,” the official said.

Indian Army, while guarding the border in Super High-Altitude areas of the Himalayas, remains proactive in assisting tourists and the local population, as per the official.

Also read: 2,000 tourists stranded in Sikkim due to inclement weather

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









