Kohima: Nagaland governor La Ganesan on Wednesday felicitated and presented awards to 62 toppers of the recently declared High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations, held at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima.
The governor appreciated and acknowledged the young achievers who worked hard to achieve the feat. He expressed hope that they will bring more laurels to the state in the future as they pursue their higher studies.
Ganesan also urged students to always remember that they are the future of society. Clearing the exam with flying colours, he said, have not only affirmed their talent and potential but also re-affirm their responsibility towards their families, society, state and the country.
He also highlighted about the different challenges that they will face in life. Sense of responsibility and obligations, he said, should be the cornerstone of their life.
The New Education Policy, he said, is considered as watershed moment in India’s educational system. He mentioned that after 34 years of following the same system, significant changes have been brought to the education policy on July 29, 2020.
The NEP aims to raise the standard of education in India to a global level, he said. The Governor also added that the principle of NEP is to determine and nurture the child’s potential, increase the child reading and numeracy knowledge and also improving their creativity and logical thinking.
NEP, he said, intents to make the Indian educational system more inclusive, flexible and learned-centre. As a good number of graduates are produced each year without employability skills, he said that this pressing issue is expected to address by the NEP.
The governor urged students the need to imbibe good ethical values of honesty, intergrity, patroisim, empathy and love towards their fellowmen especially the weaker section.
The Governor expressed his happiness that in the past few years, equal importance has been given to girl child along with the boys which is a reflection of gender equality. He said that women make up about half of our country’s total population and for India to develop, there must be gender equality.
Ganesan presented the Governor awards to HSLC/ HSSLC Toppers, Achievers in MILs & Skill Education subjects, toppers of Government School, toppers among Eastern Nagaland Students, Governor Excellence Award for Science Study (HSSLC) and NBSE Awards to HSLC & HSSLC Toppers.
Commissioner & Secretary, school Education Kevileno Angami in a short speech, highlighted about the importance of time management and maintenance of consistency in their studies, while working hard work and being determined to achieve greater heights.
DC, Chumoukedima Abhinam IAS and SP Kohima Imnalensa IPS motivated the participants and shared their experiences. Toppers of the HSLC & HSSLC,also shared their stories.
Earlier, Chairman NBSE Aseno Sekhose gave an introductory speech. Special song was presented by Peteruokuo Kuotsu, Chieli Music Academy, Kohima and Northfield School, Kohima. Secretary CEDOK Rev Fr Dr Jacob Charalel invoked blessings, while vote of thanks was delivered by Principal Director, School Education Thavaseelan K IAS.
