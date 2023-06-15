Guwahati: The National Medical Council (NMC) has granted permission to begin offline clashes for first year MBBS students of Churachandpur Medical College (CMC) to attend classes at two institutions, one in Imphal and the other at Churachandpur.
CMC is the third medical institution in Manipur and the first medical college under the Government of Manipur in the hill district with 100 MBBS intake capacity annually.
Students have been given the liberty to choose attending classes at either Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal and Churachandpur Medical College, Lamka, till situation in violence-hit Manipur returns to normalcy.
This development comes after the Manipur government had made a request the NMC (Undergraduate Medical Education Board). As per a notification issued by Director of Churachandpur Medical College Dr (Prof) S Iboyaima Singh on June 14, the offline classes will start from June 19 at the two colleges.
The students have been directed to opt for JNIMS or CMC as per their convenience, to attend the classes. To attend the classes, it notified the students to intimate the Dean (Academic) of CMC in writing or through e-mail: churachandpurmc@gmail.com, WhatsApp and SMS at 923-390-2692.
It also informed that preference will be given to students from outside of Manipur and from outside of Greater Imphal to avail hostel accommodation in Imphal.
Notably, in January this year, before state went into tension, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the Churachandpur Medical College.
“What was once a dream six years ago, the BJP 2.0 government has delivered the first ever Medical College in a hill district of Manipur in Churachandpur,” N Brien Singh was quoted as saying following the inauguration.
