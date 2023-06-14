Kohima: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, on Tuesday, directed all governmental departments in the state to ensure implementation of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in a timely manner across the state.

Rio urged top government officials to constantly monitor the progress of all the schemes that are implemented through their respective Departments, and further ensure timely completion.

During a meeting with AHoDs and HoDs of various departments at the Secretariat Conference Hall in Kohima, Rio urged the officers to adopt good governance practices and ensure better delivery of public services.

At the meeting which was also attended by all the deputy commissioners via video conferencing, Rio said that Government employees have the opportunity to serve the people in various capacities, a privilege that the employees work for the welfare and development of Nagaland and its citizens.

He sought cooperation and coordination between all the Departments of the State machinery and hoped for sincere commitment from the government officials.

Chief Secretary Nagaland, J Alam, assured that the political will of the state will be transformed into action. He also urged top government officials to implement the policy and programmes of the government with commitment.

Earlier, in the meeting the Chief Secretary reiterated on the attendance of government employees at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat, Directorates and all Government establishments.

During the discussion, it was brought to notice that there were some issues in regard to the biometric set up system. In this regard, the IT Department assured to look into the matter and resolve it.

Presentations were also made by the Finance Department on SNA system for the CSS. Land Revenue Department made a presentation on lands under control of the government departments in Nagaland.

