Kohima: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio, on Tuesday, directed all governmental departments in the state to ensure implementation of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) in a timely manner across the state.
Rio urged top government officials to constantly monitor the progress of all the schemes that are implemented through their respective Departments, and further ensure timely completion.
During a meeting with AHoDs and HoDs of various departments at the Secretariat Conference Hall in Kohima, Rio urged the officers to adopt good governance practices and ensure better delivery of public services.
At the meeting which was also attended by all the deputy commissioners via video conferencing, Rio said that Government employees have the opportunity to serve the people in various capacities, a privilege that the employees work for the welfare and development of Nagaland and its citizens.
He sought cooperation and coordination between all the Departments of the State machinery and hoped for sincere commitment from the government officials.
Chief Secretary Nagaland, J Alam, assured that the political will of the state will be transformed into action. He also urged top government officials to implement the policy and programmes of the government with commitment.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Earlier, in the meeting the Chief Secretary reiterated on the attendance of government employees at the Nagaland Civil Secretariat, Directorates and all Government establishments.
During the discussion, it was brought to notice that there were some issues in regard to the biometric set up system. In this regard, the IT Department assured to look into the matter and resolve it.
Presentations were also made by the Finance Department on SNA system for the CSS. Land Revenue Department made a presentation on lands under control of the government departments in Nagaland.
Also read: Nagaland: AIFF-D license coaching concludes in Kohima
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Foods that give flavanols, linked to better memory and heart health
- Mizoram: Woman among 4 arrested for possessing contraband
- Arunachal govt to take up seamless infra development through vibrant villages: Guv
- Nagaland CM directs timely implementation of central schemes
- 9 people killed, 10 injured in fresh violence in strife-torn Manipur
- Mizoram finds Myanmar refugees with forged Indian documents