Kohima: The All India Football Federation (AIFF) ‘D’ license course held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima concluded on Tuesday. The weeklong tournament was organised by Kohima District Football Association (KDFA) under the aegis of Nagaland Football Association (NFA).

A total of 23 student coaches from Kohima, Dimapur, Mon, Tseminyu, Peren and Chumukedima districts took part in the training course conducted by AIFF ‘D’ Coach Educator and AFC ‘A’ licensed coach, N William Koso.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

During the camp, student coaches underwent two practical exams and one theory exam as part of the course assessments. The results of the course will be announced by AIFF at a later date.

A short program was held after the theory exam on Tuesday afternoon. Nagaland Football Association president and AIFF executive member K Neibu Sekhose graced the closing ceremony as the special guest. In his address, Sekhose said that the association has given priority to develop coaches and referees in the state. This, he said, was necessary because the state is in need of qualified coaches at the grassroot level.

Qualified football coaches and referees, he said, will improve the standard of the sport in the state. While appreciating the KDFA for hosting the course, he said that the coaching course is a significant step to understand how to train the kids at the grassroot level learning with the basics of coaching.

He asked the coaches to give back to the society by sharing the knowledge that they have learnt during coaching camp. He advised coaches to put their newly acquired knowledge and skill into practice and be self confident in what they do.

Coaches, he observed, need to have patience to understand the players and their abilities and further bring out the best in the players. Instructor Koso in his closing remark adviced the trainees to shoulder responsibility as a coach to guide and be an example to the youngsters. He said development should be their priority and have commitment to produce at least a footballer in their venture.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The program was chaired by KDFA vice president Neidilhoutuo Sechu. Experiences at the camp were shared by student coaches Aokumer Ao and Reimaya Muinao. The event concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by KDFA president Mathew Yhome and benediction by Aonanpong Longkumer.

Also read: Child labour Act not amended in Nagaland: Childline official

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









