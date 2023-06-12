Guwahati: Indian Railways, on Monday announced its decision to cancel train services of Mitali Express that goes to Bangladesh in view of Eid celebrations in the neighboring country.
An official update said that train 13132 and 13131 (New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka – New Jalpaiguri) Mitali Express will temporarily be cancelled for six days in total.
Accordingly, Train no. 13132 (New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka) Mitali Express commencing journey on June 25 and 28, and July 2, will remain cancelled.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Train number 13131 (Dhaka – New Jalpaiguri) Mitali Express commencing journey on June 26 and 29, and July 3, will remain cancelled.
Normal services of Mitali Express will resume immediately after the Eid festival is over at Bangladesh, it informed.
Also read: Railway board orders double-locking of signalling assets
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Security forces continue helping locals in conflict-torn Manipur
- Indian Railways briefly cancels India-Bangladesh trains in view of Eid
- Manipur crisis: Mizoram seeks Rs 10 crore relief from Centre
- EC issues directions for transfer, posting of officials in 5 states where polls are due
- Assam: IIT-G sets up facilities to develop sustainable materials
- Sikkim: BRO rescues passengers after heavy rain washes road, vehicle