Guwahati: Indian Railways, on Monday announced its decision to cancel train services of Mitali Express that goes to Bangladesh in view of Eid celebrations in the neighboring country.

An official update said that train 13132 and 13131 (New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka – New Jalpaiguri) Mitali Express will temporarily be cancelled for six days in total.

Accordingly, Train no. 13132 (New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka) Mitali Express commencing journey on June 25 and 28, and July 2, will remain cancelled.

Train number 13131 (Dhaka – New Jalpaiguri) Mitali Express commencing journey on June 26 and 29, and July 3, will remain cancelled.

Normal services of Mitali Express will resume immediately after the Eid festival is over at Bangladesh, it informed.

