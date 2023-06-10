Ukhrul: In a step towards building peace amid the prevailing situation in Manipur, the case of four women from Ukhrul district who were allegedly assaulted in Imphal last month, was settled as per customary practices on Saturday.

The case was settled based on the customary law of the Tangkhul Naga community, in the presence of Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) President David K Kashung, representatives of Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) executive members, and parents of the victims at Wunghon Village Authority Office.

“In regard to the physical assault meted out to four Tangkhul girls by unruly mob at Kwakeithel Bazar, Imphal on May 24, the Tangkhul Naga Long and COCOMI in the presence of victims’ family members, the unfortunate incident has been compromised as per Tangkhul Naga customary law,” reads the Compromised deed.

The deed was signed by TNL president, Turner Raihing, chairman, Wunghon village, Somorendro Th, media coordinator, COCOMI. Others who signed the deed included Shomi Angkang, chairman, South Tangkhul, Dearson Chamroy, chairman, North Tangkhul and Ngaraipam R Shimray as father of one of the victims.

“The COCOMI on behalf of the mob has prepared the necessary customary law as per the request of the Tangkhul Naga Long. Hence, the matter has been solved once for all for peaceful coexistence,” it added.

TNL president David Kashung shared on the need of restoring normalcy in the state, and the need to avoid any unwanted incidents in future.

Media coordinator of COCOMI, Somorendro, expressed gratitude to Tangkhul Naga community for accepting the apologies unconditionally. He also urged for peaceful coexistence among the communities.

After the conclusion of the settlement, a common feast was hosted at Wunghon village as per the customary law.

On May 24, four girls from Ukhrul’s Namrei village were allegedly attacked and physically assaulted by unruly mob while on their way to the airport at Imphal. Following the incident, various civil society organisations had condemned the act.

