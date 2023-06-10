Guwahati: Security agencies continued their combing operations in Manipur in their attempt to bring peace to the state.
The operations continued in the presence of magistrates in areas where the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) has been lifted and in other parts of the state.
Sources from the Defence Ministry said that 22 weapons, mostly automatics, were recovered in the past 24 hours.
Officials informed that security forces along with magistrates have been conducting combing operations across the state with due diligence to avoid unnecessary hardships for the locals.
Earlier, a drop box for returning weapons snatched from security forces was set up at the home of BJP legislator from Imphal East L Susindro Meitei where it said that “anonymity” of the person returning it “will be ensured”.
A large poster at a covered shed outside his home read, “Please drop your snatched weapons here” written in English and Meitei language.
Earlier during the day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh to discuss the backdrop of the ongoing violence in Manipur.
Sarma flew down from Guwahati earlier this morning for the meeting that aimed at addressing the pressing issues and working towards restoring peace and normalcy in Manipur.
