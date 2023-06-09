Guwahati: Three people were killed in a village in Manipur‘s Imphal West district on Friday when a group of insurgents dressed as security personnel called them out of their homes on the pretext of a combing operation and fired at them, officials said.

The incident took place on Friday at Khoken village, which shares border with Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts. It was suspected to be the handiwork of insurgents.

The insurgents are believed to be from the Meitei community, the officials said.

Security forces reportedly on a routine patrol of the village stepped in when they heard the sound of gunfire. Insurgents fled the area but not before shooting down three villagers, the officials said.

The Committee on Tribals Unity (COTU), through a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed that at around 3:30 AM on Friday, a violent attack occurred at the Kuki-dominated Khoken Village under under Kangpokpi District, which led to the death of three innocent villagers and injured two others.

“The Kuki community wholeheartedly supported the combing operation with the hope that peace would prevail in the area. Nevertheless, this hope has tarnished and turned into a big tragedy,” COTU said.

The tribal committee has identified the deceased as 70-year-old Domkhohoi Haokip, 55-year-old Kaimang Guite and 40-year-old Jangpao Touthang.

The two injured have been identified as Thongneh Haokip (45) and Seiminthang Haokip (20).

It demanded that immediate prompt action be taken against the Meitei “terrorists” so that peace and normalcy would return to their land.

Also read: CBI forms SIT to probe Manipur violence, takes over probe

