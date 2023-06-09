Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has taken up several measures to ensure safe running of trains.
“The constant monitoring of various parameters in rail safety is a continuous process and continuous endeavour is made to maintain and improve the same. Safety audits/inspections are undertaken at regular intervals on railway infrastructures with a view to identifying weak areas in asset maintenance,” the NFR stated.
Safety procedures are followed to provide ways and means to prevent accidents. Besides, periodical safety drives are launched from time to time to check safety consciousness among staff and streamline safety aspects including maintenance of assets.
To improve safety as well as reliability of assets in train operation measures such as timely replacement of over-aged assets, adoption of suitable technologies for upgradation and maintenance of track, rolling stock, signalling and interlocking systems, safety drives, greater emphasis on training of officials and inspections at regular intervals to monitor and educate staff for observance of safe practices are undertaken.
Safety devices/systems that are used to prevent accidents include electronic interlocking, track circuiting, provision of Block Proving Axle Counters (BPAC), Colour Light LED Signals, Train Protection Warning Systems (TPWS), Mobile Train Radio Communication (MTRC), Dedicated OFC based Acoustic Sensing Systems, Vigilance Control Device (VCD), Fog Pass Device, Pre-stressed Concrete Sleepers, use of digital types of machines for Ultrasonic Flaw Detection (USFD), among others.
System Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance Centre has been installed at many locations over NFR. This system remotely monitors and diagnoses failures relating to signal and telecommunication assets.
