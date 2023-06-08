Kohima: Nagaland Commissioner and Secretary for Health and Family, Y Kikheto Sema, on Wednesday said that several imported food products in the state do not have manufacturing and expiry tags.

Pointing out that Nagaland is not a dustbin for adulterated and sub-standard products, Sema said to provide safe food to people, the state government has requested the Central government to set up five basic food laboratories and Modified Food Safety on Wheels (MFSW) with adequate manpower.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Currently, the state has only one food safety lab in Kohima and three MFSWs.

“Once we are equipped properly, we will verify imported as well locally produced food items and ban the selling of any adulterated food,” the official said.

Stressing the importance of eating quality food, Sema suggested the necessity of setting up proper markets for vegetable and fruit vendors.

“Though we do not eat clothes and cars, it is sold in air-conditioned markets but the vegetables and fruits that we eat are being sold on the streets,” he said.

Sema was speaking at the 5th World Food Safety Day organised by Food Safety Authority (FSA) under the Department of Health and Family Welfare Nagaland on the theme Food Standards Saves Lives’ in the state capital.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read: Now, you can plant trees in Nagaland from the comfort of your homes. Here’s how

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









