Kohima: Nagaland Commissioner and Secretary for Health and Family, Y Kikheto Sema, on Wednesday said that several imported food products in the state do not have manufacturing and expiry tags.
Pointing out that Nagaland is not a dustbin for adulterated and sub-standard products, Sema said to provide safe food to people, the state government has requested the Central government to set up five basic food laboratories and Modified Food Safety on Wheels (MFSW) with adequate manpower.
Currently, the state has only one food safety lab in Kohima and three MFSWs.
“Once we are equipped properly, we will verify imported as well locally produced food items and ban the selling of any adulterated food,” the official said.
Stressing the importance of eating quality food, Sema suggested the necessity of setting up proper markets for vegetable and fruit vendors.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
“Though we do not eat clothes and cars, it is sold in air-conditioned markets but the vegetables and fruits that we eat are being sold on the streets,” he said.
Sema was speaking at the 5th World Food Safety Day organised by Food Safety Authority (FSA) under the Department of Health and Family Welfare Nagaland on the theme Food Standards Saves Lives’ in the state capital.
Also read: Now, you can plant trees in Nagaland from the comfort of your homes. Here’s how
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- After ‘purple revolution’, scientists focus on medicinal properties of lavender
- Nagaland seeks five basic food laboratories from Centre
- Pakistan’s economy to grow by 2% in the next fiscal year: World Bank
- Joshimath residents back at ‘unsafe’ homes months after sinking crisis
- One out of every five US student visas issued in India: US envoy
- Deaths, ‘runaways’, space crunch: Is India’s Cheetah Project on right track?