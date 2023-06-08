Kohima: 16-year-old Tenloi Phom from Nagaland secured silver medal in 48kg category of Taekwondo for the state team at 66th National School Games held in Delhi on Thursday.

In the first match, he defeated his opponent from Karnataka, and defeated Chhattisgarh in the second match. In the semifinals, he defeated his opponent from Assam but had to be contended with a silver medal after losing against Haryana in the final match.

A total of eight players are taking part in the championship led by coach Visabiu Peseyie and team Manager Deepak Prasad. The Taekwondo team is representing Nagaland under the department of Youth Resources and Sports.

Phom is a student at TM Government Higher Secondary School, Kohima and is currently admitted at the Sports Academy, IG stadium, Kohima.

As for the other participants, Thongti for under 45 kg won first match against Jharkhand but lost to Gujarat in the second match. Nnumhei who competed in under 63 kg won the first match against Andhra pradesh but lost to Gujarat in next.

Four more matches remain for the Nagaland Taekwondo team.

After a gap of three years, the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) is conducting the 66th National School Games in two different states of the country from June 6 to June 12 at Bhopal and Delhi.

