Guwahati: 11-year-old Anvi Nagori, a Kathak dancer from Guwahati, set a new record for 100 spins, the maximum number recorded in a minute, in the Assam Book of Records on June 5.
Anvi’s mother Puja Nagori and her dance teacher Debasish Saha cheered for the young girl who achieved the new record. “I credit my mother for this success. She is my inspiration and role model,” an excited Anvi, who aims to be a contemporary and hip-hop dancer, told EastMojo.
Recounting the hard work behind this feat, Anvi said that it took her two years for the preparation. “I have been practicing Kathak Chakradhar – famously known as the spin, before I bagged this recognition by Assam Book of Records. My mom came up with the idea to set a record for 100 spins in a minute. Since then, I took it as my immediate goal and practiced it regularly,” Anvi said.
At just 4 years, Anvi began to dance. She also told EastMojo that her father, Kamal Nagori, and brother Nishit supported her throughout her dance journey.
When asked about how she felt after her win, Anvi said, “It is a special moment for me and has boosted my confidence immensely”.
The certificate issued by Assam Book of Records under state record read as, “Anvi Nagori, a student of grade VI at Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti School, Guwahati, and daughter of Puja Nagori and Kamal Nagori of Guwahati, Assam, has set a new record for performing the fastest 100 Kathak Chakradhar in one minute. The record was set at her residence on 05th June, 2023 in Guwahati, Assam”.
It added that the Assam Book of Records (ABR) recognises her skills and places her name in the state record category.
Chakradhar, is a step of Kathak – one of the eight major forms of Indian classical dance. Her mother shared how the new feat is a turning point for the family. “It has brought positive vibes in me to take my daughter ahead. I am joyous and proud,” Puja said with pride.
She also informed that Anvi became the first in the family tree to hold a state record.
“This was her dream. When she was 7, she used to complete 100 Kathak Chakradhar in about two to three minutes. In 2021, the idea of fastest Kathak Chakradhar strucked my mind and I took the help of Google to find out the present record holders and set a target of 100 spin in one minute,” Puja said.
The next target set for her daughter is to make it to the Guinness Book of World Record with 120 spins in a minute.
Gatha Raut, a 9-year-old Kathak dancer from Pune currently holds the world record with 116 spins, the maximum number recorded in a minute in 2017.
