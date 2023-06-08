Baghmara: In a major breach of international laws, two personnel belonging to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) intruded into the Indian territory in Meghalaya and allegedly assaulted residents of Rongara Imbloka (Waek).
The intrusion caused consternation in the Indian camp of the Border Security Force (BSF), who raised the issue immediately with BGB authorities.
The incident reportedly occurred around 3 pm on Wednesday when the two personnel, allegedly searching for contraband, reached the village and entered local homes without any permit.
EastMojo learnt that when the residents objected to the raid, the personnel allegedly threatened them with their service guns.
Later, the villagers gathered and questioned the Bangladeshi guards, which then led to a heated argument. A resident captured the video of the altercation , which show the BGB personnel retreating into their territory after the argument.
Following the incident, villagers informed the local police and BSF officials of the intrusion of the Bangladeshi guards, clad in their military uniform. The BSF personnel of the South Garo Hills (SGH) then swung into action.
A flag meeting was called between the two sides, where the BSF informed its counterpart of a forced incursion. The matter was resolved between the two countries after the BGB leadership, during the flag meeting, assured of stringent action against the BGB personnel and to take care in the future.
The incident created panic in the area, and many people from Rongara sought answers from authorities
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
A police team was also sent to the spot to verify what happened, wherein they were informed that the BGB personnel entered to look for contraband.
“We sent a team after we were informed of the incident to ensure things were in place. The matter has been taken up by the BSF and they would be the best people to answer questions. The situation, for now, is normal though a little cautious,” informed SP of SGH Abraham Marak.
Calls to the commandant of SGH as well as the BSF leadership in Tura have so far gone unanswered.
Also read: Meghalaya: Gasuapara village headman asks coal trader to leave port
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Ties with China cannot progress without peace at border: Jaishankar
- Bengal panchayat polls to be held on July 8
- 2 Bangladesh border guards trespass into Meghalaya, threaten locals
- Manipur situation ‘peaceful’, centre okays Rs 101-cr package for displaced people
- One crore saplings to be planted on Gandhi Jayanti: Assam CM
- Arunachal Christian Forum expresses concern over Manipur violence