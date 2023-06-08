Baghmara: In a major breach of international laws, two personnel belonging to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) intruded into the Indian territory in Meghalaya and allegedly assaulted residents of Rongara Imbloka (Waek).

The intrusion caused consternation in the Indian camp of the Border Security Force (BSF), who raised the issue immediately with BGB authorities.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

The incident reportedly occurred around 3 pm on Wednesday when the two personnel, allegedly searching for contraband, reached the village and entered local homes without any permit.

EastMojo learnt that when the residents objected to the raid, the personnel allegedly threatened them with their service guns.

Later, the villagers gathered and questioned the Bangladeshi guards, which then led to a heated argument. A resident captured the video of the altercation , which show the BGB personnel retreating into their territory after the argument.

Following the incident, villagers informed the local police and BSF officials of the intrusion of the Bangladeshi guards, clad in their military uniform. The BSF personnel of the South Garo Hills (SGH) then swung into action.

A flag meeting was called between the two sides, where the BSF informed its counterpart of a forced incursion. The matter was resolved between the two countries after the BGB leadership, during the flag meeting, assured of stringent action against the BGB personnel and to take care in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The incident created panic in the area, and many people from Rongara sought answers from authorities

A police team was also sent to the spot to verify what happened, wherein they were informed that the BGB personnel entered to look for contraband.

“We sent a team after we were informed of the incident to ensure things were in place. The matter has been taken up by the BSF and they would be the best people to answer questions. The situation, for now, is normal though a little cautious,” informed SP of SGH Abraham Marak.

Calls to the commandant of SGH as well as the BSF leadership in Tura have so far gone unanswered.

Also read: Meghalaya: Gasuapara village headman asks coal trader to leave port

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









