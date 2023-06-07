Kohima: Angami Public Organisation (APO), the apex body of the Angami Naga tribe, and the Kohima Village Council (KVC), on Wednesday requested the Naga Students Federation (NSF) to withdraw its FIR filed against unknown miscreants for vandalising its office building.
The two Angami tribal bodies made the request to the student body to withdraw the case at the “soonest possible as a good gesture to find an amicable solution acceptable and honorable to both the parties”.
APO president Razouvotuo Chatsu and KVC chairman Hielievi Solo signed the joint appeal.
They also requested the Naga Club not to take up any activity at the site “if the current volatile public sentiments for and against”.
APO and KVC also appealed to the Naga Club and the NSF to cease issuing press statements or say or do anything against each other which may only aggravate the situation.
“We are deeply conscious of the likely long-term consequences if the conflicts remain unresolved and inevitably become subjected to provocations and counter provocations,” they appealed.
Further, they also urged the two parties in conflict to allow any willing and voluntary third party to mediate for restoring normalcy and for bringing about a meaningful reconciliation outside of the legal court at the earliest possible.
