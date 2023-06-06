Vitamin D deficiency more common in children with TB: Study

New Delhi: Vitamin D deficiency is more common in children with tuberculosis (TB) than those not infected by the bacterial disease, according to a study conducted in hospitalised patients in Telangana.
The study, recently published in the journal Cureus, also found that a severe form of vitamin D deficiency — less than 10 nanogrammes per millilitre (ng/mL) — was higher among children with TB.
The team, including researchers from Osmania Medical College (OMC) and Government Medical College, Siddipet, carried out the study in a tertiary care centre at Niloufer Hospital, Telangana over a period of one year and five months.
A total of 70 children with TB between the ages of 6 months and 12 years were included in the study.
The participants were divided into three groups according to age: 1-4 years, 5-8 years, and 9-12 years.
“The mean vitamin D level in our study was 10.43 ng/ml among the cases and 22.84 ng/mL among the controls,” the authors of the study noted.
“The study found that prevalence of vitamin D deficiency (VDD) was high among children with TB than with controls. In addition, the severe form of VDD was higher among children with TB,” they added.
The researchers noted that clinicians should be aware of associated malnutrition and low socioeconomic status as risk factors for severe vitamin D deficiencies among them.
Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the most devastating and widespread infections in the world. It is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality, particularly in developing countries, the researchers said.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
TB is caused by mycobacteria. Mycobacterium tuberculosis is the most frequently found organism, and to a lesser extent, so are M. bovis and M. africanum.
An imbalance between mycobacterial virulence and host immunity determines the progress of the disease, the researchers added.
Also read | Tea body advocates for joint action against challenges faced by industry
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- ‘Massive opportunities’ in Indian aviation market: IATA
- Mizoram MAMCO corruption case: Guwahati man gets 5 years in jail
- Vitamin D deficiency more common in children with TB: Study
- Six economic myths that wellbeing economies seek to address
- HC quashes Nagaland govt’s blanket ban on dog meat
- Tea production up in 2022, growers express concern over challenges