Shillong: Meghalaya’s Umiam dam located near Shillong is on the verge of a shutdown, chief minister Conrad Sangma said on Tuesday.
Sangma informed that the dam has not received the required level of rainfall in the past few months. “The state is likely headed towards more difficult times if the situation continues,” he said.
With regard to power crisis in Meghalaya, Sangma said that the state is facing similar situation like many other states across the country.
“We have to realised that this is a difficult situation, but we are doing our best to keep it stable as of now,” Sangma said.
The state has been facing severe power deficit with residents bearing the brunt of power irregularities.
The Meghalaya high court recently slammed the state government and the electricity regulatory body – Meghalaya energy corporation limited (MeECL), for rampant power cuts.
