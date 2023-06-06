Guwahati: A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the internet ban imposed in the state of Manipur since May 3. On Tuesday, the internet ban was further extended till June 10.
As per a Live Law report, residents of Manipur- Chongtham Victor Singh, a lawyer in the Manipur High Court, and Mayengbam James, a businessman, filed the petition.
The petitioners stated that the internet shutdown after violent clashes erupted in the state has had a significant economic, humanitarian, social, and psychological impact on both the Petitioners and their families.
It reported that the petitioners have been unable to send their children to school, access funds from banks, receive payments from clients, distribute salaries, or communicate via email or WhatsApp.
The petitioners argued that the shutdown is disproportionate interference with their constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression Article 19(1)(a) and the right to carry on any trade or business under Article 19(1)(g).
They also told the Court that the State has not published the impugned orders imposing a suspension of Internet services, either on their website or on Twitter handle.
The petitioner sought restoration of internet access in the state of Manipur, and the declaration of internet shut down as “illegal”.
