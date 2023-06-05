Kohima: Concerned over the impact of climate change, Nagaland, on Monday conducted plantation and cleanliness drives across the state to observe the World Environment Day (WED) under the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution”.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Nagaland, said that all state government departments and organisations held outreach and advocacy activities for mass mobilisation on Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment).

At Phek, a mega tree plantation drive was held coinciding with the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the formation of Phek District, organized by the Chakhesang Public Organisation in collaboration with Phek District Administration.

Deputy Commissioner Phek, Kumar Ramnikant acknowledged the CPO for making plantation drive a mass movement every year in the district and praised their commitment for bringing change to the district.

He also appreciated the responsibilities taken by the villages to nurture the saplings and called urged all not to count the number of trees planted but to plant a sapling each and nurture it to maturity, a way of giving it back to mother earth to counter the climatic change.

President, Chakhesang Public Organisation (CPO), Vezuhu Keyho said that since the government has constructed good roads in the district, it was the duty of the people to beautify the roads and highways and nurture the trees.

At Kohima Raj Bhavan, Governor La. Ganesan said that global environmental issues such as climate change, deforestation and pollution are affecting the daily lives of people.

He reminded citizens that their actions against plastic pollution is the need of the hour, adding that the world is using more plastic than it can recycle, causing hazardous effects to humans, animals and nature.

On the occasion, the Governor launched the website “Clicktoplant” and also unveiled mascot Nino’ for the Ecotourism Management Committee of Tuophema village Kohima.

Clicktoplant is an initiative by Kohima Forest Division where people can plant a tree sapling online while sitting at the comfort of their home by making payment for online plantation. The plantation will be done in Nagaland during the plantation season between April to June.

The governor made the first online plantation during the program.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to Twitter saying, “Plastic pollution is one of the biggest environmental challenges facing humanity. It is a problem that requires global action. We need to reduce, reuse and recycle. Let us #BeatPlasticPollution.”

Plastic pollution is one of the biggest environmental challenges facing humanity. It is a problem that requires global action. We need to reduce, reuse and recycle. Let us #BeatPlasticPollution. Happy #WorldEnvironmentDay2023 pic.twitter.com/c1e1LQbMK6 — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) June 5, 2023

Trees were also planted at the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMSR), Kohima where chief secretary J Alam, said that it was time for action to combat climate change.

As the forest cover is declining in the state, he said that everybody should act fast in the interest of future generations as the ill effects of climate change are being faced by all. He encouraged all to continue such drives and not make it as a one-day activity.

At the Angel Home in Dimapur, children with disabilities also carried out tree plantation drive to observe the World Environment Day.

