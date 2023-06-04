Kohima: As Nagaland hosted the Investors Round Table of the North East Global Investors Summit at Chumoukedima on Saturday to showcase and promote Nagaland and Northeast region as a hub for trade and investment to global investors, chief minister Neiphiu Rio assured the delegation that the state is striving to create an investment-friendly ecosystem.

Addressing the inaugural session, Rio said that the presence of investors signifies a collective commitment and a shared vision for unlocking the vast trade and investment potential of Nagaland and the North Eastern region.

He assured that the state government remains steadfast in its dynamic outlook, continuously striving to create an investment-friendly ecosystem supported by robust policies and good governance.

Through Investment Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), Rio said that the state is fostering an environment conducive to business growth, ensuring ease of doing business through streamlined processes and corporate-friendly policies.

Elaborating on the various investor friendly measures, he said, “We understand the criticality of land availability for investors, and thus, we have introduced suitable guidelines to facilitate smooth land allocation. Embracing transparency and agility, we have implemented new policies, laws, and regulations to enhance the investment climate. By focusing on comprehensive services and effective communication, we are facilitating the entire investment lifecycle, providing investors with the necessary support at every stage.”

Deputy CM TR Zeliang told the gathering that Nagaland boasts a wealth of resources, from vast crude oil and mineral deposits to its diverse flora, fauna, and captivating topography, all offering tremendous potential for economic growth.

He said that the state’s human resources, education sector, healthcare and hospital industries, IT, tourism, culture, sports, and music sectors present further avenues for prosperity.

Secretary to the Ministry of DoNER, Lok Ranjan said that the Ministry of Development of Northeast India aims to optimize resources, not just financial but also expertise, entrepreneurship, and managerial abilities, to create a robust ecosystem for growth.

The summit, he said, serves as a platform to synergise strengths for collective benefit. Nagaland’s strategic location, once seen as a limitation, has now transformed into an advantage, with improved connectivity and a trajectory of growth surpassing national benchmarks, he said.

Chairman of IDAN, Abu Metha, shared about the renewed focus of the State on “energy, information technology, innovation-based entrepreneurship, startups. He welcomed investors for contributing to the social and economic development of the region.

As part of the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) Scheme, Nagaland has been sanctioned an amount of Rs 180 crores for livelihood projects in 2022-23, an update from Investment Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) said.

The Investors Roundtable was jointly organised by the Department of Industries & Commerce and IDAN in association with FICCI (Industry Partner), Invest India (Investment Facilitation Partner), and EY (Knowledge Partner).

Investors and businesses that participated in the event sought information on the investable opportunities in Nagaland. The agenda of the Roundtable was to provide investors with a birds-eye view of policies, opportunities in the state and ways to leverage from the abundant opportunities available in Nagaland and the North Eastern Region as a whole.

