Guwahati: As part of a joint strategy by the Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police and the CAPFs, a huge cache of ‘snatched’ arms and ammunition were recovered during its Area Domination Operations in violence-hit Manipur.

The forces recovered “snatched weapons” as part of its operations in restoring peace in the state.

Conducted under the surveillance cover of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Quadcopters, the operations have so far resulted in recovery of 40 weapons (mostly automatic), mortars, ammunition and other warlike stores, an official update said.

During the operations, adequate measures were undertaken by the joint forces to ensure that locals were not harassed, and their personal safety and security is maintained.

Following the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah who recently visited the state, security forces reiterate the appeal to all those in possession of snatched weapons to surrender the same at the earliest for ensuring peace and stability in Manipur.

Security Forces also warned that failure to surrender these weapons will make all such people liable for strict legal action.

