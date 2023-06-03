Kohima: The Government of Nagaland along with the Ministry of DoNER, Government of India hosted the State Round Table of the North East Global Investors Summit, 2023 on Saturday at Rhododendron Hall, Police Complex, Chumoukedima.

In this connection, numerous discussions were held as investors on Friday. During the brief meetings, investors were introduced to various government departments to explore ways for collaboration and partnership. The investors met with the departments to discuss specific areas in which they were willing to invest and explore. Some prospective sectors covered includes solar energy, marketing agro produce particularly millets, skill development in aviation, and so on.

Following this, a closed-door meeting was held between the Central Government officials and State government officials to discuss further key focus areas for investment which was chaired by the Chief Secretary of Nagaland, J Alam. The Chief Secretary presented an overview of Nagaland, on facts and figures of Nagaland, and highlighted major projects that are ongoing and in the pipeline.

The CS also highlighted 18 identified potential areas of investment such as food processing and agro-produce, sericulture production, mineral-based industries, tourism, handloom and handicraft, floriculture, and bamboo-based industries being some of them. The meeting also pointed out several challenges and constraints, some being unique to the State; namely the State’s land holding system, the need for the development of border areas, power deficit among the other infrastructural, human resource, and credit-related issues.

At the meeting, it was collectively highlighted by several agencies and government representatives about the need to provide credit for entrepreneurs, and the creation of Northeast-specific schemes and credit facilities, guidelines, and policies that will suit the needs of the Northeast.

Some of the recommendations made by the participants during the closed-door meeting include the feasibility and the potential of exploring the extraction of pineapple fiber, plug-and-play facilities, setting up of hotels, agro-based processing centers, storage facilities, and more.

The meeting concluded after Secretary DoNER, Lok Ranjan, encouraged the State to proactively explore investment opportunities and provide an ecosystem and service that’s conducive to investment. Ranjan also highlighted that there is an ever-growing aspiration of the people, especially the youth, and these aspirations must be catered to by the State Government and that efforts must be made to meet these needs. He challenged the State to develop a culture of healthy competition to keep pace with other states.

These meetings conducted before the State Roundtable for NorthEast Global Summit ‘2023 are instrumental in setting the tone for the main event, as per the state government.

