Kohima: The Nagaland Wrestling Association, on Thursday felicitated female wrestler Vekhonielü Cürhah who won bronze in the 55 Kg Women’s Classic Style category at the recently concluded United World Wrestling (UWW), Asian Belt-Wrestling Championship held at Jizzakh in Uzbekistan.
The female wrestler represented the country in three styles including Women’s Classic Style, Women’s Freestyle and Women’s Qazak Kuresi, all in the 55 Kg category.
During an event held at the Talimeren Hall, Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) in Kohima, advisor for Youth Resources & Sports, S Keoshu Yimkhiung, lauded Cürhah for achieving the new feat.
Nagas, he said, are gifted in sports by blood and by nature and that sports has been an integral part of the Naga culture since time immemorial.
Although sports is a culture, sportspersons do not practice enough. This is one reason, he observed, that pulled back the people from progressing further. He stressed on the value and importance of dedication and practice which would help the athletes progress.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased overage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
He praised the Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA) for playing the role of a diligent parent in nurturing the athletes in the state. The legislator then assured full support of the government to nurture talented and hardworking athletes.
NWA president, Dr Hiabe Zeliang said it was time to prepare the young boys and girls to get to a level where they would be competent to compete at all levels.
The programme was chaired by general secretary, NWA, Vilekho Bio, thanksgiving prayer was offered by Evangelist, Zion Mission Church Naga Bazar, Thüyiesayi Swüro. A special number was presented by Ating Lam.
Also read:
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Spider-Man: Film suffers from being too frantic & slow in its storytelling
- Active Covid cases in country dip to 3,343
- Cong’s ex-servicemen dept chief Major (retd) Ved Prakash passes away
- No violence in last 24 hours in Manipur: Security adviser to state govt
- In Nepal, Chepang take up the challenge to revive their cultural keystone tree
- Govt bans 14 fixed dose combo drugs that involve ‘risk to people’