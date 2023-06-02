Kohima: The Nagaland Wrestling Association, on Thursday felicitated female wrestler Vekhonielü Cürhah who won bronze in the 55 Kg Women’s Classic Style category at the recently concluded United World Wrestling (UWW), Asian Belt-Wrestling Championship held at Jizzakh in Uzbekistan.

The female wrestler represented the country in three styles including Women’s Classic Style, Women’s Freestyle and Women’s Qazak Kuresi, all in the 55 Kg category.

During an event held at the Talimeren Hall, Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) in Kohima, advisor for Youth Resources & Sports, S Keoshu Yimkhiung, lauded Cürhah for achieving the new feat.

Nagas, he said, are gifted in sports by blood and by nature and that sports has been an integral part of the Naga culture since time immemorial.

Although sports is a culture, sportspersons do not practice enough. This is one reason, he observed, that pulled back the people from progressing further. He stressed on the value and importance of dedication and practice which would help the athletes progress.

He praised the Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA) for playing the role of a diligent parent in nurturing the athletes in the state. The legislator then assured full support of the government to nurture talented and hardworking athletes.

NWA president, Dr Hiabe Zeliang said it was time to prepare the young boys and girls to get to a level where they would be competent to compete at all levels.



The programme was chaired by general secretary, NWA, Vilekho Bio, thanksgiving prayer was offered by Evangelist, Zion Mission Church Naga Bazar, Thüyiesayi Swüro. A special number was presented by Ating Lam.

