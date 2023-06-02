Shillong: Meghalaya’s Voice of the People Party (VPP) president Ardent Basaiawmoit on Thursday said that the party will wage a war against corruption and excess expenses of the government.

The VPP chief said that corruption and unnecessary expenditures by the government has badly affected the state exchequer, thereby affecting various sectors.

He informed that the party will also pressure the newly formed expert committee on reservation policy to present its findings in a time-bound manner.

According to the VPP chief, the party has decided to

“We will be writing to the government officially to remove all these chairman, co-chairman, consultants which are a burden to the state,” Basiawmoit said.

The VPP chief ended his hunger strike on the 10th day after the state government notified the constitution of an expert committee to review the State reservation policy.

“We feel that we have achieved what we asked for therefore it is right on my part to call off this indefinite hunger strike,” said the VPP chief after breaking his hunger strike.

He also maintained that the party is not against any community and it only wants to bring in a fair and just policy for the state. “Our intention is not just to concentrate on the Khasi region. VPP is a state party so we will be going to Garo hIlls explaining to our Garo brothers. We want to see the overall development in the state and not in a particular region,” he said.

On the job recruitment process which is currently put on hold, he said that it will depend on the government to speed up the process of reviewing the present job reservation policy.

Asked how he endured the hunger strike, he said, “I have completed 221 hours and I have a strong faith and I trust completely in God. Whatever I do is not for my personal benefit, it is for the benefit of the general people of the State as a whole, which I feel God listened to and he saw that and gave me the strength to sustain”.

