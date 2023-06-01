Tripura Assembly to go digital from budget session in June

Agartala: Digitalisation of the assembly proceedings in Tripura will begin from the upcoming budget session, scheduled to be held in June.
The Centre has set up a National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) aimed at making legislatures of all the states and UTs into paperless or digital ecosystem as part of the Digital India Mission.
The budget session of the Tripura Assembly is set to commence next month as a full-fledged budget could not be placed in the House due to the state polls in February.
The digitalisation of the entire assembly proceedings will be done in a phased manner and it may take one year to be completed, Chief Whip of the Tripura Assembly, Kalyani Roy, said.Roy said.
At the initial stage, Assembly officials were being given training to conduct paperless proceedings of the House.
“Training for the chief minister, Speaker, ministers and MLAs is yet to be conducted”, she said.
Recently, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, visited the Assembly and reviewed the progress on the new procedures of business in digital platform.
