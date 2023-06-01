Kohima: The Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) on Thursday directed its federating units and subordinate bodies of the student body to hoist black flags at their respective offices, days after it called off protest against the destruction of the historic Naga Club building at Kohima.
“Consequent upon the heinous act of vandalizing the NSF Oking and the subsequent failure of the authorities concerned to book the perpetrators of the heinous crime despite the lapse of 5 days, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) is compelled to direct all the Federating units & subordinate bodies of the Federation to hoist black flags at their respective Oking,” the NSF said in a press statement.
The NSF said that this directive was issued to democratically express its resentment against the inaction of the authorities concerned, despite the “perpetrators publicly claiming responsibility for the crime”.
Banners explaining the reason why the flag is hoisted should also be put up, the NSF directed.
This exercise, it informed, will continue until befitting actions are initiated by the authorities against the culprits involved in the criminal act.
A compliance report along with pictorial and video recordings, have been directed to reach the office of NSF before 5 pm on Friday.
