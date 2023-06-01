Shillong: The committee on roster and reservation policy on Wednesday directed all political parties in Meghalaya to justify its verbal representations on the roster system within a period of 15 days.
Informing this, chairperson of the committee, Ampareen Lyngdoh said that the panel received different views and suggestions from the different political parties. Some suggestions included formation of an expert committee which should consist of legal and economic experts.
There were also recommendations to maintain a status quo. After political parties justify their verbal representations, she said that the recommendations will be submitted to the government of Meghalaya to review and take necessary decision.
Meanwhile, the Voice of the People Party (VPP) informed that its party chief Ardent Basaiawmoit will continue the hunger strike till the government notifies setting up of an expert committee to review the reservation policy.
VPP General Secretary Dr Ricky Syngkon informed that during the meeting of the roster reservation Committee, a resolution was adopted where it was unanimously agreed that the committee will write to the State government for the formation an expert committee with legal and constitutional experts.
Also read: Meghalaya: Panel proposes all-party stand on Roster system
