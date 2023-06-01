New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday asserted that Nepal is a priority for India and emphasized the country’s commitment to enhancing the development partnership with the neighbouring nation, including prompt completion of vital projects.

Welcoming the Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu also said India-Nepal bilateral cooperation has gone from strength to strength in recent years.

“Trade between the two countries was maintained even during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic,” she highlighted.

Prime Minister Prachanda also called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence here.

Sharing pictures of the meeting on Twitter, the Vice President’s Secretariat said, “Age-old cultural ties between India and Nepal continue to be the bedrock of our relationship as we make good progress in other areas of our engagement.”

During her meeting with the prime minister of the neighbouring country, Murmu said the open border between India and Nepal has encouraged tourism from both sides.

She also emphasised the need to revive the spiritual tourist circuit to promote people-to-people contact and tourism.

Murmu said sister-city agreements and improvement in financial connectivity can also boost tourism between the two countries, adding that Nepal is a priority for India.

The President said India looks forward to furthering its development partnership, including early completion of important projects, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

Murmu also congratulated Prachanda on his appointment as the prime minister of Nepal, it said.

She said that given his old association with India and his experience, the country looks forward to a positive agenda in India-Nepal bilateral relations to take the age-old partnership to new heights.

President Murmu also expressed confidence that this visit would further strengthen the strong bond between the two countries.

Prachanda arrived in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon on a four-day visit.

