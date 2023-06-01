Guwahati: Assam‘s Tezpur University is gearing to host a National Conference on ‘DHARA: Bharatiya Paramparik Krishi Mela’ which be held from June 4-6. The event, which is a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, is aimed at creating awareness about the enriched knowledge-based traditions.

The event aims to introduce citizens to the intellectual wealth of ancient Bharatiya Paramparik Krishi, an official update from the university said. The conference is supported by Indian Knowledge System (IKS), an innovative cell under Ministry of Education and Ministry of Culture, Govt of India. Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat and Cotton University, Guwahati are partnering in the event.

“This Dhara Meet is a platform to showcase India’s rich agricultural heritage bringing together farmers, scientists, policymakers, industry experts, and agricultural enthusiasts to exchange ideas, knowledge, and experiences. The event aims to address the challenges faced by the agriculture sector and explore possibilities to become self-reliant in agriculture (Atmanirbhar Krishi),” Prof. Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, Tezpur University said.

The three-day meet will feature diverse range of activities, such as, panel discussions, interactive workshops, exhibitions, field demonstrations, student contests, and so on. Dignitaries from IKS division, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, New Delhi, will attend and deliberate during the event.

Minister of Agriculture, Government of Assam, has also consented to participate in the event. The event will also be attended by renowned agricultural experts, scientists, and policymakers to deliberate on various topics such as Indian Knowledge for Sustainable Resource Management, Creation of Agriculture based Entrepreneurship and livestock, Food Security, and so on.

“During the meet, scholastic deliberations in the thematic areas around Bharatiya Paramparik Krishi aiming to prepare a road map for Vision Krishi 2047 will be held; at the same time field-based workshops and hands-on training sessions will also be conducted by renowned field practitioners with proven records of practicing Indian Traditional Agriculture”, Prof. Debendra Baruah, Chief Coordinator of the Meet said.

“Tezpur University is eagerly waiting for the outcomes of this event, as Indian Knowledge, Agriculture-based skill education and multidisciplinary education are relevant for implementation of National Education Policy 2020,” Prof Baruah further said.

Apart from the farmers of Assam and neighboring Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal, farmers from Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will be a part of this mega event.

