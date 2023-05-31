Agartala: With the onset of the dry season, parasite-borne Malaria infection is again on the rise in the hilly areas of Tripura, particularly with Dhalai district being identified as a hotspot. According to the National Health Mission officials, the total number of positive cases currently stands at 2,687.

Speaking to EastMojo, Dr Abhijit Das of National Health Mission Tripura said, “So far there are no reports of deaths. As many as 2,687 cases have been detected positive and treatment facilities are being extended to the patients.”

Sources in the health department said Malaria cases are reducing each year and the government is working to eradicate malaria by 2027.

“The biggest outbreak we have faced in recent years was ten years back. The deaths due to Malaria have been controlled by and large for the last couple of years. Apart from that, intensive prevention measures are being undertaken in the interior areas to fend off the effects of the disease,” an official of the department said.

According to Dr Das, Dhalai district has been affected the most out of all the eight districts. Areas like Longthorai Valley, Chawmanu RD block and Ganganagar RD Block are some other areas where the malaria cases are detected in large numbers.

Door to door screening has been initiated in malaria infested areas.

Meanwhile, to tackle the situation effectively, door to door screening has been initiated in the Malaria infested areas under the supervision of trained health teams. Mosquito nets are also being distributed among the local population to keep the infection at bay.

An official said, “Most of the people in the interior villages are dependent on shifting cultivation for their living. Some adults spend several nights in the land where they have sown the seeds. In their homes, the children are handling everything. We have also come across some cases wherein the absence of the adults the children contracted the infection. This is why medical teams are collecting information and conducting screenings at the village levels.”

According to the officials, each of the families in the villages has received more than one insecticide-treated mosquito net.

According to the officials, families in the villages has received more than one insecticide-treated mosquito net. Officials expressed concern that these nets are not utilised properly during the night. “Special awareness drives have also been initiated so that people adopt appropriate behaviours to secure themselves from the infection,” said the official.

During the first phase, bordering villages like Oakirai, Uaduk Cherra, Birenjoy, Hajirai and Tulpai para had been covered. Separate teams had been dispatched for Malaria infested areas such as Natinmanu, East Gobinda Bari, West Gobinda Bari and Thalcherra.

“We are roaming in all the affected areas with health teams. Everyone is working to ensure that those who are infected get better treatment,” said SDM Longtharai Valley Subhas Datta.

