Guwahati: After regular intensive ticket checking drives conducted by the North East Frontier Railways (NFR), an amount of Rs. 62.98 crore was collected as penalty from ticketless travellers in the last financial year, NFR informed.
An update from NFR Chief Public Relations Officer informed that the drives were conducted to keep a check against ticketless and irregular travels. Such drives are conducted to discourage without ticket travelling, which causes trouble to genuine passengers, it said.
In April this year, an amount of over Rs. 4.81 crore was collected from ticketless travellers.
From April last year to March this year, 77,8808 cases of irregular ticket passengers/without ticket passangers were registered leading to a total collection of Rs. 62.98 crore from excess fares and penalties.
Penalty cases increased by 73.68%, and 169.56% higher in terms of penalty earnings as compared to the past years.
It warned that travelling without proper ticket or beyond authorised distance may lead to levy of excess charge and fare. In case a passenger fails or refuses to pay the same on demand, violators will be prosecuted under relevant sections of The Railways Act, 1989.
NFR appealed to the general public to travel with proper and valid tickets. It also advised carrying of valid Identity cards in order to avoid inconveniences.
Passengers can also purchase unreserved tickets from one part of the country to another through Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) mobile application on their smart phones. The UTS application can be downloaded from both android & apple app-store.
