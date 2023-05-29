Kohima: The Gauhati High Court Kohima Bench on Monday granted anticipatory bail to six leaders of the Naga Club on condition that the petitioners surrender before the investigating authority within three days.
Anticipatory bail petitions were heard by Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita after a hearing on the criminal petition filed by the Naga Club, which sought quashing of the FIR filed by the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) alleging the vandalisation of the historic building.
This development comes after the Naga Club claimed responsibility for the demolition of the historic building as “owners of the land and building”. The land in question covers an area of 9,257 sq ft.
The anticipatory bail petitions were filed by its president Kuolachalie Seyie, Secretary Gwanilo Himb, and other office bearers including Viketoulie Pienyü, Prasielie Pienyü, Khriedi Theünuo, and Nezonyü R Solo.
“Considering the facts and circumstances of this case, as stated in the anticipatory bail petition, the petitioner is directed to appear before the investigating officer of this case within three days from the date of this order and cooperate with the investigating officer for investigation,” the judge said.
The court directed that if the petitioners surrender within the time stipulated, in the event of the arrest in connection with the said case, the arresting authority shall allow the petitioners to go on bail of Rs 20,000 with one surety of like amount during the period, till the next hearing of the case, to the satisfaction of the arresting authority.
The anticipatory bail petitions were heard under section 438 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The petitioners’ counsel had notified the court that the petitioners were apprehending arrests as an FIR was registered by the NSF under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
On Sunday, the Naga Club claimed responsibility for the destruction of the building saying that as owners of the land and building, the structure was demolished after eviction notices were served to its tenants.
It had also requested the investigating authority not to take cognizance of the case so as to allow the matter to be resolved in an appropriate court of law or before an appropriate forum.
