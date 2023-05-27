Kohima: Two cadres of the NSCN-K were arrested by the Dimapur police at New Minister’s Hill in Kohima on Friday, weeks after the Andhra Fish Supply lodged a case in Dimapur against some unknown miscreants for contamination of 34 boxes of fish with harmful chemicals.

Dimapur Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) and PRO informed that on May 3, a written complaint was received at the Sub-Urban Police Station from the president of Andhra Fish Supply Union alleging threats, extortion and harassment meted to their members by unknown miscreants and the contamination of 34 boxes of fish with harmful chemicals, the police said.

Accordingly, a case was registered at the same police station for investigation.

During the investigation, some suspects were identified and placed under police surveillance. Subsequently, on Friday around 1 pm, a team led by ACP West along with OC SBN PS, 2nd OC SBN PS and SBN PS proceeded to Kohima with the assistance of electronic surveillance and human intelligence.

The district police officer informed that the team raided a house at New Minister’s Hill Kohima during which the two persons were held. The arrested persons have been identified as Apuloto Chishi (36), a self-styled (SS) Lieutenant Colonel of NSCN K (Khango) Kohima Town Commander and Kaisha Yepthomi (30) SS 2nd Lieutenant NSCN K (Khango).

As per the police, one 9mm Berreta with 42 live rounds, Rs 10,000 in cash, 17 booklets of extortion slips and other incriminating documents were recovered during the raid.

The vehicle used in the commission of the crime, Alto K10 LXI, was also recovered and seized. The accused persons are kept in police custody at SBN police station.

As per reliable sources, the accused persons allegedly contaminated the fish boxes after “fish syndicates” refused to pay donations to the group.

