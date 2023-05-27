Kohima: The headquarters of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) at the decades-old Naga Club building in Kohima was vandalised by unknown miscreants on Saturday morning.

“We are very sad to see what happened this morning. This is the house of the entire Naga people, we consider this a heritage of the Nagas,” NSF President Keghwayhun Tep said as he stood outside the ransacked office building.

He said the team was informed that the office was vandalised at about 4:30 AM, the process which was suspected to have begun around 3 AM.

He informed that an FIR has been lodged at the Kohima North Police station. Tep expressed hope that the law enforcement agencies would take necessary action.

At the building, the NSF shares offices with the All Nagaland College Students’ Union (ANCSU), a room allotted for the Kohima Press Club (KPC). Four shops and two printing presses in the building were also vandalised.

Additional SP of Kohima Relo T Aye said they have received an FIR from the NSF and an investigation is being carried out by a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by himself.

Police have recovered various tools including machetes used by the miscreants and sharp materials to destroy the office, while further investigation is in progress.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio took to Twitter to condemn the incident.

“I strongly condemn the vandalism of the building in Kohima which has NSF and ANCSU office and some shops. Respect for private and public properties is fundamental in a civilized society. I appeal to all right-thinking citizens to maintain peace and harmony,” Rio wrote.

Controversy surrounded the Naga Club building in 2018 when separate events were organized to mark the centenary celebrations of the Club. The NSF had then organized the 100-year-anniversary celebration at the Solidarity Park, while the then newly revived Naga club organized another.

The erstwhile Naga Club, which was formed in 1918, is renowned for its historic Naga Hills memorandum of 1929 written to the then British Statutory Commission headed by Sir John Allsebrook Simon for safeguarding the rights of the Naga people.

The NSF had earlier alleged that the newly revived Naga Club had issued notice to vacate the building on or before August 27, 2022.

