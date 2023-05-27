Kohima: Hours after the historic Naga Club building was vandalized by unknown miscreants, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) resolved to rebuild the building at Kohima. Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio and several others condemned the act.

A crucial meeting of the NSF on Saturday at noon resolved to expedite the rebuilding of the Naga club building for which a committee was constituted by the executive council and approved by those present at the extra-emergency presidential council meeting.

“Every single Naga youth and student shall contribute towards the same for which the federating units and sub-ordinate bodies have delegated the responsibility to ensure the success of the endeavour,” the NSF said.

At the meeting, the house also resolved to issue an ultimatum to the state government to book the culprits responsible for the vandalism of the common Naga heritage building within 24 hours, with effect from 6 PM.

During the meeting, the house also resolved to forward the extension of the tenure of the incumbent NSF officials to the Federal Assembly of the federation. In this regard, the NSF Speaker was requested to summon an emergency assembly after the crucial meeting.

The house unanimously condemned the act of vandalism by some unknown ‘Anti-Naga elements’ during the wee hour on Saturday. It reaffirmed its earlier resolution to protect the Naga club building with the collective support of all the federating units and the sub-ordinate bodies.

As part of its resolution for all federating units and sub-ordinate bodies to publicly condemn the criminal action, several student bodies issued press releases condemning the incident.

The NSF also extended its gratitude to the Naga people, political leaders and civil society organisations across the border for the solidarity extended towards the Federation during “this difficult time of the Naga heritage site being demolished by the anti-Naga rogues”.

Also read: Nagaland: Historic Naga Club, NSF office vandalised in Kohima

