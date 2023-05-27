Itanagar: Project Digi-Kaksha, an innovative educational initiative, was officially inaugurated at the Upper Primary School in NTC Deomali in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday.

Spearheaded by Deomali ADC Vishakha Yadav in collaboration with PGCIL, the project aims to bridge the gap between technology and education, thereby revolutionising the educational system while ensuring its sustainability.

Digi-Kaksha has set a new standard as the first-of-its-kind project in any government school within the state. The school now boasts of a state-of-the-art 4K HD Interactive Android teaching board, poised to transform the teaching and learning experience.

Loaded with comprehensive offline and online creative learning content, aligned with the CBSE curriculum, Digi-Kaksha caters to students from Nursery to XII. Specifically designed for both slow and average learners, the content offers virtual experiments, PhET simulations, and interactive question banks.

Following the BALA (Building as a Learning Aid) model, Digi-Kaksha empowers students through active learning while ensuring equal access to all. This milestone initiative democratizes education, enabling children with special needs to participate fully. The integration of phonetics, animated videos, and real-life concept demonstrations fosters a stimulating and inclusive learning environment catering to diverse learning styles.

Emphasizing the significance of foundational learning, PHE and IT minister Wangki Lowang highlighted the importance of instilling civic values such as hygiene and promoting anti-drug awareness.

As part of the Digi-Kaksha initiative, engaging documentaries will be screened on a weekly basis with an aim to cultivate a strong sense of civic responsibility among students.

Lowang further encouraged teachers and students, emphasizing the transformative power of education in shaping a brighter future.

During the ceremony, ADC Yadav shed light on the evening Pathshala program, led by volunteers, which aims to reintegrate dropouts into the education system.

Yadav stressed that the primary objective of the Digi-Kaksha project is to address the challenges of poor exam performance and rising dropout rates.

“The project’s resounding success can be attributed to the seamless collaboration among various departments and stakeholders, paving the way for a transformative educational landscape,” she said.

The project was executed by Namsang block development officer and his education counterpart from Deomali.

